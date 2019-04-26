First National Bank CDs will not move; residency requirement for SJFD volunteers likely to be lifted

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees met in a committee of the whole session Thursday.

Among the topics addressed were village certificate of deposit accounts and a village residency requirement enforced against those who may wish to volunteer for the South Jacksonville Fire Department.

Corey Winters with the First National Bank of South Jacksonville appeared last night. Village President Harry Jennings says First National Bank worked hard to keep the accounts.

“They came to us with an interest rate of 2.25%. That is better than the bids we were receiving from competing banks, so we decided to keep the certificate of deposit accounts at First National Bank of South Jacksonville.”



Jennings says more people will likely be eligible to volunteer for the fire department.

“I’m pretty sure we came to a general consensus of a five-mile radius for volunteers in the fire department. Preference will be given to those who reside within the village limits of South Jacksonville.”

Action on these topics and others can be expected during the regular monthly Board of Trustees session next Thursday beginning at 7 pm.