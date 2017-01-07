Fitness World Seeing Positive Results from New Complex

Local residents are flocking to various gyms attempting to keep up with their New Year’s Resolutions.

Fortunately for Fitness World Health Club, they’ve officially opened the doors of their brand new sports complex just in time.

Co-owner Rachel Rohn says while the gym has seen a number of new faces as the New Year begins, many of her customers continue to exercise all year.

Rohn says the response to the new complex has been, and continues to be, extremely positive.

Fitness World hosted tours of the new facility during the final two weeks of December as construction crews put on the final touches. And according to Rohn, Fitness World will continue to hold tours of the new facility.

As Rohn says, tours are available on a walk-in basis. For those who’d like to learn more about the new complex and what it has to offer, visit their website at fitnessworldhc.com.