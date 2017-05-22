Five arrested in meth bust

Five people are behind bars for a variety of alleged meth-related activities.

According to authorities, a patrolman with the Jacksonville Police Department was granted a warrant for a structure located in the 11-hundred block of North Clay. With that warrant, Jacksonville Police uncovered what they believe to be a meth lab late last night.

As a result, police arrested 43-year old Paul Maynard and 35-year old Bud Cagle, both of the 11-hundred block of North Clay, along with 30-year old Burnice Boone and 27-year old Dalana Tribble, both of the 19-hundred block of Rolf, and 31-year old Cassandra Rosa of Meredosia.

All five suspects were booked at the county jail at around 8 a.m. for aggravated participation in meth manufacturing and meth manufacturing material. Cagle faces allegations of meth trafficking precursors. Maynard was also alleged to have used property to violate the meth control act, and Rosa was also booked for allegedly disposing of or burning meth manufacturing material and possession of methamphetamine.

All five suspects remain in custody.