Five hospitalized following Scott County Crash

One White Hall man and a Pittsfield family were hospitalized following an accident in Scott County over the weekend.

According to a report from Illinois State Police District 20, the two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on Old Route 36 at Interstate 72 in Scott County.

State Police say that 62-year old James Waters, of Pittsfield, was traveling northbound on Old Route 36 in a White 2011 Dodge Ram. Simultaneously, Illinois State Police report that 69-year old Dennis Wyatt, of White Hall, was traveling westbound in a Black 2019 Mercedes-Benz from Ramp 52 on Interstate 72. According to state police reports, Wyatt failed to yield while turning left onto Old Route 36 and collided with Waters’ Dodge Ram.

Aside from the two drivers, there were three passengers traveling in Waters’ Dodge Ram, including 39-year old Kamila Waters and two young boys, aged four and five. Wyatt did not have any passengers with him in his Mercedes-Benz, according to reports. Both drivers, as well as all three passengers were transported to Passavant Area Hospital.

Agencies responding to the scene included: Winchester Police, Scott County Deputies, Winchester EMS and Winchester Fire.

Wyatt was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.