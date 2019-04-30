Flash Flood Watch issued for Jacksonville

A flash flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Jacksonville.

The flash flood watch takes effect at 10pm on Tuesday.

Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty says drivers must stay alert.

“‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ is a phrase that we need to remember. That should ring true. We all generally know the low-lying areas and areas that typically flood. If you don’t know the area, that’s all the more reason to slow down and stay alert and careful on the road. We don’t know what that water is doing. We don’t know how fast it is moving. It could potentially sweep us off the road and down a stream in a short period of time, and that can be very dangerous.”



McCarty further explains the potential dangers of reckless driving during a flash flood.

“Slow down when you’re traveling. Hydro-planing and sliding off the road is something we don’t only experience during ice storms. Being aware of your driving and a little bit of slowing down will allow you to be able to correct yourself in the roadway and not end up in a bad situation. We should never play in flood waters. We don’t know what’s in there. It could be hazardous materials and many other things, or there could be storm drains that people can get stuck in. Playing in flood waters is dangerous and can put people at extreme risk.”



McCarty describes what to do when things are affected by flood water in the basement.

“If you get water in your basement and it gets high enough that it gets into some electrical things, you need to be very careful and be aware of the concerns and what could happen there, re-lighting pilot lights and things like that. Just be careful. It’s springtime in west central Illinois, and we need to be aware and keep an eye on the weather. I’m not saying it’s going to be bad or dangerous, but we should always want to be aware.”



The National Weather Service says a flash flood watch will stay in effect until Wednesday evening.