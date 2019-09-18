Flavored E-Cigarette Ban Filed

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 18, 2019 at 6:06pm

Flavored e-cigarettes and other tobacco products could soon be banned in the State of Illinois.

House Bill 3887 known as the Flavored Tobacco Ban, would ban retailers from selling “a flavored tobacco product, flavored related tobacco product, flavored alternative nicotine product, or flavored solution or substance intended for use with electronic cigarettes.”

The bill was filed Friday by 41st District Representative Grant Wehrli of Naperville.

If voted into law, tobacco retailers would face fines and could have their license to distribute tobacco suspended.

According to WICS in Springfield, Michigan became the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes on September 4th.

Sunday an emergency executive action to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes was signed by the Governor of New York. Both acts in Michigan and in New York were effective immediately upon being signed.

The Centers for Disease Control has reported 380 possible cases of lung illnesses and seven deaths in the U.S. related to the use of e-cigarettes.