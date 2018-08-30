Float Your Boat fundraiser donates $2,250 to City, $1,000 to AMVETS

The city of Jacksonville received more than $2-thousand dollars in donations from an annual fundraiser at Monday’s city council meeting.

The Float Your Boat fundraiser takes place every year that originated with the Marine Leatherneckers and has since been taken over by two local bar owners, Danny Kindred, owner of Don’s Place, and Mark Lahey, owner of Lahey’s in Jacksonville. Along with Kindred and Lahey, Jim Duncan of the local AMVETS Post 100 also assisted in the organization of the fundraiser.

At the start of the workshop Monday night prior to the city council meeting, the Float Your Boat fundraiser committee presented the city of Jacksonville with a check for over $22-hundred dollars.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says that money goes a long way towards projects at Lake Jacksonville, where the fundraiser is held each year.

Mayor Ezard says that Kindred and Lahey work in conjunction with the city’s lake department personnel in deciding what the funding will go towards.

The new AMVETS memorial will be constructed near their already-existing memorials in Community Park.