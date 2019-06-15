Flood of 2019 Waters Receding But Dangers Still Lie Ahead

As forecast, flood waters at several places in the Illinois river basin continue to recede. Meredosia, LaGrange Lock and Dam, and Valley City all had flood waters relegated to moderate flood stage over the weekend. Hardin is still in the midst of major flooding, as water levels are forecast to fall to 37 feet at some this weekend.

Despite the receding waters, many roads throughout the area remained closed by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Brussels and Kampsville Ferry remained closed in and out of Calhoun County. The Eldred Road from Illinois 16 to Illinois Route 108 remains closed due to the Nutwood levy breaches. Illinois 16 remains primarily closed throughout the western edge of Illinois, as East Hardin still remains impassable with the Joe Page Bridge closure and the northern portions near the Pike County line still remain over topped. Illinois Route 96 to Illinois 100 in and out of the southern portion of Kampsville remains over topped. Crooked Creek Road near Mozier in northern Calhoun County also remains closed. Much of southwestern Greene County remains impassable, especially into Eldred as well as several country roads that filter into the drainage districts.

Illinois Emergency Management Communications Coordinator Rebecca Clark says that IDOT is currently evaluating when some of these roads, bridges, and ferries are going to reopen. “I know they are evaluating the roads, ferries, and bridges right now. There are a lot of conversations that need to take place between now and opening those life lines of transportation between county officials and IDOT in terms of roads and bridges, the Coast Guard in terms of the ferries and their impacts on levies. It’s a number one priority to get those things open as soon as humanly possible. IEMA and IDOT have been working cohesively to make those decisions when they are appropriate”

Despite wet weather throughout Father’s Day weekend, drier weather conditions continue to be expected next week. The recession of flood water is still predicted to remain slow. Residents are advised to take extra safety precautions with the water, as illnesses and damaged infrastructure can be dangerous to personal safety. Clark reminds residents to be careful as they try to return to their homes. “Make sure you are cleaning properly using bleach to avoid any kind of mold. Also, make sure you are up to date on your tetanus shot because you never know what is lurking beneath those waters or what is left behind. It’s imperative that we take care of ourselves as much or more than our property.”

Clark also urges residents to let officials know what their needs are during the clean up process. “Please contact your county Emergency Management agency so they can get the proper resources to you. People in the northern part of Illinois are turning towards the clean up process so they need those flood buckets that are provided by the Red Cross to assist in clean up. The various volunteer organizations throughout the state are chomping at the bit ready to help but they need to know where to go. They need to hear from the county officials to know where they are needed the most. If there is a local government agency or a group of residents that need help, they need to contact the County Emergency Management Agency to direct those resources right away.”



Clark says that emergency Army Corps of Engineer crews will remain in northern Jersey, Calhoun, and Greene Counties to monitor and maintain levees throughout the weekend during the wet weather.