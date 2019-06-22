Flood of 2019 Website Goes Online To Help Relief Efforts

The State of Illinois has set up a comprehensive website for flooding victims. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency launched a website this week dedicated to disaster recovery. The resource gives a one-stop shop for people who are in the aftermath of flooding and disaster recovery throughout the state.

Rebecca Clark, IEMA Communications Coordinator, explains the need for the website. “I think this is one of the most wide-spread, unprecedented events that we’ve seen in recent history. It’s impacting nearly 40 percent if not more of the state’s population. There’s really been a need for a comprehensive approach to this recovery process. We’ve brought together many of the resources available within the state to be able to help those who are trying to recover from this flood.”

Clark explains some of the information and services available for residents.”You are going to be able to find different assistance avenues. Whether that’s help replacing SNAP food benefits, or temporary housing if you are in need of a place to live, or mental health help, or even if you need help reporting damage or debris; you can find it on the website. If you are a farmer, there are resources there to help you learn more about prevent plant or find contact information for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency, or USDA. Also, you can find information on when Multi-Agency Resource Centers are established or MARCs come to your area. It will also provide information from the Illinois Department of Transportation on emergency road closures.”



Users can also find information about unemployment benefits as well as updates on agricultural aid. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a 34-county State Disaster Proclamation back in March to aid residents in the unprecedented flooding. Counties have begun assessing damage and needs for flood ravaged communities as waters continue to recede in the coming weeks, despite the current forecasts of rain. IEMA will be collecting data of damage assessments and be submitting it to the federal government for money in aiding the disaster relief efforts around the state. Residents can find all the information and aid they need at www.illinois.gov/2019floods.