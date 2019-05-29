Flooding Remains Critical Across the Region, Near Record High Crests Forecasted

The downtown levy district in Meredosia underneath the bridge currently sits at just above 26.6 ft. The Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service is predicting a crest at 28.8 ft., one-tenth of inch short of record flood stage set in 2015.

Relief from floodwaters was once in sight, but the rains came. The Illinois and Mississippi River Valleys are now getting to dangerous levels as floodwaters have returned with a vengeance. Rains to the north along with local rains have caused flood crests to leap back into major flood stage across the area.

Greene County ESDA Coordinator Cale Hoesman details some of the issues that the villages of Hillview and Eldred now face. “With the projected crest of 40 [feet], that would over top several of our levies. Right now, they are currently sandbagging low spots hoping that will keep the water backed off and the crests won’t be as high as they are projected.”

Hoesman goes on to explain what may happen to both villages if the levies fail or overtop. “If any levy district would fail and/or overtop, it could possibly get into the village of Hillview and the same thing would happen with Eldred. It would consume some of the villages on the west end but not the whole entire town.”

Hoesman says that IDOT has not closed the Kampsville Ferry to the west of Eldred yet, giving residents of Kampsville in Calhoun County the option of getting in and out as long as they can. Calhoun’s 40 ft. predicted crest on Tuesday afternoon next week will fall 2 feet short of the record set in 1993, making it the second highest crest on record.

Like Hoesman, Phil McCarty, Morgan County ESDA Director, says that things are getting serious everywhere. “The first week in May we were in a full fledged flood fight, in it to win it and that’s where we’re at today. We’re assessing our levies, we are sure-ing them up, and we are concerned about them. I’m highly concerned. I was really concerned the first week in May, but it’s going to become critical in the next 7-10 days.”

McCarty and Hoesman said they’ve not called for volunteers yet. McCarty details flood-fighting efforts as they stand currently. “The Department of Corrections facilities and IDOT have been filling and hauling bags for us. We’re not calling for volunteers quite yet. We’re really focused on getting the sandbags to the facilities. We will probably be calling for volunteers here soon.”

Two areas are calling for sandbagging volunteers. KMOV in St. Louis reports that Calhoun County ESDA officials are calling for doubling down on sandbagging efforts as the levy in the Nutwood District is expected to be overtopped by the end of the week.

KHQA in Quincy is reporting that the Sny Island Drainage District in Pike County is calling for sandbaggers to gather at the old Hull Methodist Church. The Pike County Fairgrounds in Pleasant Hill also began sandbagging efforts Wednesday afternoon.

All volunteers are asked to bring gloves and shovels.

McCarty says that no single levy is getting attention over the others. “Any levy that touches the Illinois and Mississippi rivers massive amounts of water on them for an extended amount of time. To say that we were focusing our efforts on one levy over another, would be severe underestimation and poor planning.”



McCarty warns people to continue to stay out of the seep water and levies as flood-fighting activities all up and down both river valleys during this critical time. Valley City is expected to hit the highest recorded crest on late Tuesday. Meredosia and La Grange Lock & Dam are expected to get at or near their second highest recorded crests. The southern Illinois River Valley remains on the highest alert as several levies in Calhoun, Greene, Scott, and Morgan are expected to be over topped in the next 7-10 days. WLDS/WEAI News will pass along emergency information as it comes available.