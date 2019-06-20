Florence Bridge Closed Due to A Barge Hit

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday afternoon that the bridge carrying Illinois 106/100 over the Illinois River at Florence is closed indefinitely because of a bridge hit.

Early Thursday morning, several barges were being towed on the river when some of them struck a portion of a pier. A couple of other barges then struck another section of the bridge. Some damage is visible, and a thorough inspection of the bridge will be conducted next week to determine the extent.

Because of this indefinite closure, a detour has been posted that utilizes Illinois 106, Illinois 100, Interstate 72 and U.S. 54. Motorists are to expect delays through the area and are encouraged to follow all road signs and detours. For more information about the closure or to receive updates, follow IDOT District 6 on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict6 or visit them on the web at GettingAroundIllinois.com.