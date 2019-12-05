Florence Bridge to Close for Repairs December 12th

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the bridge that carries Illinois 106 over the Illinois River at Florence will be closed to traffic on Thursday, Dec. 12.

In a press release the IDOT says that t he closure is necessary as part of ongoing repairs on the bridge and will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12.

Steve Beran the IDOT District 6 Operations Engineer said that the closing should only last one day

“We need to close the bridge because we need to do some repairs to the lower truss cord, after it got hit last year by a barge. It should hopefully take a day to effect those steel repairs so we can get the load closing off the bridge.”

IDOT says a detour utilizing Illinois 100, Interstate 72 and U.S. 54 will be posted. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

According to the press release, the bridge at Florence is scheduled to be closed to traffic for only one day, and is scheduled to be reopened for use on Friday, December 13th.