Florida Teens Arrested For Stolen Guns in Schuyler County By ISP

Illinois State Police announced an arrest of two Florida teens in Schuyler County yesterday afternoon. State Troopers stopped a Florida-plated car on U.S. 67 in Schuyler County. The officer reported an odor of cannabis in the vehicle and initiated a search. With assistance, they located two stolen Glock 9mm pistols in the passenger compartment of the car. Both pistols were loaded and one had a drum type magazine in it capable of holding 50 rounds.

The driver, a 16 year old male from Destin, Florida and passenger, 18 year old Shea P. Jones of Destin, Florida were both arrested on charges of unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen firearms. Jones was lodged in the Schuyler County Jail and the juvenile was transported to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center in Quincy.