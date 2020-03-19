Florida Woman Being Treated for COVID-19 in Sangamon County has Died

A woman who was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County has died.

The woman who was being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield was a resident of Florida and was visiting the Springfield area when she became ill.

Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Health System Dr. Raj Govindaiah said in a statement today “Now more than ever, we call on our community to take care of themselves and each other, to be vigilant and willing to make sacrifices to help curb the spread of this virus,”

Govindaiah says that means refraining from going out in public if you are sick, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water.

He says that It is vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, including older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

Govindaiah continued, saying “The health of our residents and the community is our highest priority,” “We will continue working together to care for our patients, protect the safety of health care workers and protect the people in our communities.”