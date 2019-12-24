FOIA Request Reveals Name of Deputy Dismissed By Scott County Sheriff’s Department

WLDS News has been able to confirm through FOIA requested documents from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department the identity of the Chief Deputy who was dismissed at the department in early December.

In comparison of rosters and payroll documents, Chief Deputy Joshua D. Burton was dismissed according to the December roster sheet at the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Thomas Eddinger has provided no comment in response to questions about the circumstances regarding Burton’s dismissal at the department. State’s Attorney Michael Hill has said that he is not at liberty to discuss the matter, since he is the legal representative of the county in all personnel matters.

A further request about the circumstances of Burton’s dismissal have been turned over to the Illinois Attorney General’s Public Access department for further investigation.