For annual meeting Thursday, last day to reserve seats is Wednesday

Time is running out to get tickets for the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. The theme this year is “Amp it Up” and will feature dinner and a series of local awards.

The Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting will be held Thursday at Hamilton’s 110 North East, with social time to begin at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:45, and the awards ceremony will follow afterward. A prize drawing raffle will be sponsored by Duncan and Hoots Jewelry. Reservations will be taken today and tomorrow, but refunds are no longer available.

As is tradition, awards will be presented for Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Not-for-Profit Business of the Year, and the Annual Circle of Excellence award.

Tickets are 25 dollars per person and can be reserved and purchased through the local Chamber of Commerce office. Call 217-245-2174 for more information or to reserve seats.