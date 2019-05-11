Foreclosures Rates In the State Are 5th Highest In the Nation

Illinois is currently one of the worst places in the nation to have a mortgage. According to a report by ATTOM Data Solutions on Tuesday, Illinois ranked 5th highest in foreclosures in the nation. Morgan County currently sits at 1 in every 2220 homes in the county to be foreclosed upon according to RealtyTrac standards.

Murrayville, Waverly, and Jacksonville are the places holding the most foreclosed properties in the county. Greene County currently sits at 1 in 1672 homes, with the most sitting in Carrollton. Cass is at 1 in 975 homes, with the most in Virginia. Pike County is 1 in 878 homes, with the most currently in Pleasant Hill.

In overall state data, foreclosures trend higher in the upper northeast portion of the state in Lake, McHenry, Boone, and Winnebago counties.

According to ATTOM, 1 in 489 properties began the foreclosure process in the first 3 months of the year for a total of 10,909 homes in total. While the foreclosure rate is down 12.6% in the state from last year’s total; the real estate market seems to be holding steady. Only Florida, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey had worse outlooks in real estate.