Formal charges in South Jacksonville homicide expected Monday, bond set for Glenn VanAvery

The name of the male victim injured in Wednesday night’s homicide in South Jacksonville has not yet been released.

According to South Jacksonville Police Chief Tim Mann, the male victim found injured, lying in a driveway in the 17-hundred block of South East Street Wednesday night, has been released from the hospital as of late Thursday night. Mann says that the victim’s identity could come as soon as tomorrow, as law enforcement officials are conferring with the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office today.

It’s being reported by a number of news outlets that the male victim injured Wednesday night is the brother of the primary suspect, 24-year Glenn VanAvery, and the son of 53-year old Ruth VanAvery, who police found dead Wednesday night at a residence in the 17-hundred block of South East Street. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair says Ruth VanAvery was pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday as a result of being stabbed multiple times.

Glenn VanAvery, of the 13-hundred block of South Diamond, was questioned by police for several hours late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m., Glenn VanAvery was arrested and booked at the Morgan County Jail for alleged attempted murder and aggravated assault. Initial police reports indicate that additional charges against Glenn VanAvery were expected following the autopsy on Ruth VanAvery, however, it remains unclear what those additional charges might be. As of earlier today, it was announced that formal charges are pending and expected Monday, and bond for Glenn VanAvery has been set at $250,000.

Chief Mann says that the South Jacksonville Police Department is wrapping up their final reports today and working closely with the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office before officially releasing the man’s identification.