Former Greene State’s Attorney Announces Bid For Circuit Judge

A former Greene County State’s Attorney has added his name to the candidates to the Greene County Circuit Court for next year’s election. Carrollton-based Attorney Elliott Turpin announced his candidacy for the court this past week. Turpin joins Matthew Goetten and Zachary Schmidt in a bid to replace retiring judge James W. Day who said he would not seek retention in 2020.

Turpin was Greene County’s States Attorney from 1996 to 2004. Prior to State’s Attorney, Turpin served as a staff attorney and special prosecutor for the States Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor from 1990 to 1995. Turpin will likely have a run-off primary before the general election. The primary will occur on March 17th, 2020.