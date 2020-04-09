Former Greenfield Resident Murdered in NW Indiana

A former Greenfield resident was found dead in a car in Northwest Indiana early Tuesday morning. 19 year old Tonya Gray, formerly of Greenfield was found in the 7300 block of Bigger Street in Merrillville, Indiana at approximately 2AM Tuesday after police responded to a report of gunshots, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. Merrillville is located about 5 miles south of Gary, Indiana.

Merrillville Police Commander Jeff Rice told the Times he has opened a homicide investigation. A further manner of death was also pending further investigation by Lake County, Indiana’s coroner. Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Rice or Detective Aaron Ridgeway with the Merrillville Police at 219-769-3722.

Gray was a 2019 graduate of Greenfield High School. Gray’s mother has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for the community to donate for services and burial in Greenfield. You can donate at the link here. Services for Tonya Gray are pending at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home.