Former Jacksonville man named as Wisconsin office shooter

A former Jacksonville resident has been identified as the Wednesday shooter at a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Several local and national news outlets are reporting that 43 year old Anthony Y. Tong, most recently of Verona, Wisconsin, opened fire and injured four of his coworkers at WTS Paradigm, a software company headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin. Tong was killed in a standoff with police and Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies within an hour of the dispatch call being placed.

Three of the victims were listed at one point in critical condition. As of this time, Anthony Tong is the only person who has reportedly died from injuries resulting from Wednesday’s shooting incident.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, records for Tong begin in Jacksonville, Illinois in November 1993 about the time he would have turned 18. These records continue in Jacksonville until March of 2004, when Tong made a complete move to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tong also reportedly began working at WTS Paradigm in April of 2017. Tong had no criminal record in Morgan County, IL.

Anthony Tong was one of two sons of Ts’ing-Hi Tong, a mathematics professor at Illinois College. Professor Tong began teaching at Illinois College in 1964 and remained at the school until his retirement in 1993. Ts’ing-Hi Tong passed away in March of 2010.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newly reported earlier today that Anthony Tong allegedly obtained the pistol he used to shoot his co-workers illegally. Also, while Tong was living in South Dakota in 2004, a “mental health” incident resulted in Tong apparently being banned from carrying concealed weapons in South Dakota after the incident.

According to Middleton police officials, Tong had lived in a newly-purchased home alone, and no one else is believed to have been involved in the shooting.