Former Morgan County employee facing charges of alleged theft and misconduct

A former Morgan County employee turned herself into authorities yesterday for alleged counts of theft and official misconduct.

A warrant for 41-year old Stacey Brickey, of Murrayville, was issued Tuesday morning and she was subsequently booked at the county jail at around 10:30 a.m. yesterday before being released on bond of two-thousand dollars.

Count One alleges that Brickey committed theft by knowingly exerting unauthorized control over county property with a value in excess of $10,000, a Class 2 Felony which carries possible sentencing of three-to-seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections of a period of probation for up to four years.

Count Two alleges that Brickey committed Official Misconduct in that during her time as Administrative Assistant for the Morgan County Highway Department, knowingly used the charge account of Morgan County to purchase a variety of personal items. The second count falls under a Class 3 Felony and carries possible sentencing of two-to-five year in the Illinois Department of Corrections or up to 30 months of probation.

Brickey’s first court date is set for May 3rd, at which time a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.

Brickey was employed as an Administrative Assistant with the Morgan County Highway Department from March 2014 until her termination in January.