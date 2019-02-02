Former Presidents Chair Passavant’s Annual Holiday Bazaar

Ten past Presidents of the Passavant Area Hospital Auxiliary will serve as Chairman for this year’s Annual Holiday Bazaar. According to a press release, the presidents have selected “Merry and Bright” as this year’s theme.

Proceeds for the Bazaar will be used to purchase a magnetic resonance imaging or MRI safe patient monitor for the Imaging Services Dept. The portable device allows for patient vital signs to be safely monitored during an MRI procedure.

The Holiday Bazaar will be held on Nov. 15th and 16th at Passavant area Hospital. The Auxiliary is currently accepting donations of unwanted treasures for their popular Antique to Boutique shop at the Bazaar. They are also accepting homemade treats for the Holiday Pantry and handcrafted items for the Gallery of Gifts. Monetary donations are also accepted. If you want to make a donation to the Bazaar, please call the Volunteer department at Passavant, 217-245-9541, ext. 3199.

Jeremy Coumbes contributed to this report.