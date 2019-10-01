Former Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr Passes Away

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 1, 2019 at 6:41pm

Retired Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr, age 56 passed away this afternoon.

According to a press release from Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, Barrs death appears to be of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

Edwards stated that the Springfield Police Department was the responding police agency.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Springfield to determine the cause of death.

According to WAND TV, a moment of silence was held at the start of the Springfield City Counsel meeting in memory of Barr Tuesday evening.