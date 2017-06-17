Former UFC champ and hall of famer airlifted following collision with train

A legendary UFC fighter from the region remains in serious condition in Springfield following a crash involving a train late Friday morning in Montgomery County.

43-year old Matt Hughes of Hillsboro was airlifted from the scene of the crash – not far from his home, on Beelers Trail – to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. A release from the hospital says the trauma team stabilized Hughes and continues to help in his recovery.

Hughes’ family is asking for privacy during this time and to keep Matt Hughes in your thoughts and prayers.

State police say Hughes was eastbound in a pick-up truck when he approached a railroad crossing with crossbucks and crossed in front of an oncoming train. Authorities say the train struck the passenger side of the truck Hughes was driving.

Hughes is a former UFC champion and Hall of Famer.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the incident.