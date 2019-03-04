Former WLDS ag broadcaster is featured speaker at 40th Annual Ag-Industry Banquet

A yearly Chamber of Commerce banquet is honoring a milestone with a special guest.

The 40th Annual Agriculture Industry Banquet will be held at Hamilton’s 110 North East this Thursday afternoon and evening. Social time begins at 5:45, with dinner beginning at 6:30.



A local legend in farm broadcasting is set to appear as the guest of honor Thursday.

The featured speaker for the evening is former WLDS ag broadcaster Mike Adams. A well-regarded nationally syndicated farm broadcaster, he began his career here at WLDS in Jacksonville, while he was studying broadcasting locally. Though he started as a disc jockey and board operator, when farm broadcaster Mike Perrine recognized a substantial knowledge of the ag industry in the young board op, he asked Adams to join him the farm department. 27 years later, Adams moved to national syndication, serving for 16 years as the host of AgriTalk.

Last year, he joined the American Ag Network for a one-hour weekday program called “Adams on Agriculture”.

Mike Adams is a proud member of the National Association of Farm Broadcasters, or NAFB. Adams was named Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the NAFB in 1995, elected as the NAFB President in 1999, and most recently named to the NAFB Hall of Fame last November.