Four candidates advance, two eliminated in Jacksonville aldermanic races

As expected, the number of voters who made their way to the polls Tuesday was rather small for the pair of aldermanic races in Jacksonville.

Two wards within the city, the second and third wards, had contested races yesterday, with three candidates in each race, with the top two vote getters advancing to the consolidated general election April 2nd.

Starting with Jacksonville’s Ward 2, the difference between advancing to April and elimination came down to just one vote. Incumbent Anthony “Tony” Williams earned the highest number of votes among Ward 2 candidates, bringing in 30 of the 51 total votes. Moving on to take on Williams is Ben Cox, whose 11 votes were just enough to get past Alison Rubin de Celis, who took home 10 votes.

In Ward 3, two candidates distanced themselves from a third. Nicole Riley brought home the most votes with 63. With Robert Perkins receiving just 12 votes, Riley will square off with Mike Bartlett, who was appointed by Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard several months ago.

Overall, the voter turnout for Tuesday’s consolidated primary was right around 4.5 percent, with a total of 182 votes cast, 51 in Ward 2, and 131 cast in Ward 3.