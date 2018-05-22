Four female juveniles arrested after starting a fight with other group of juveniles

Jacksonville Police were called yesterday evening to a local fast food restaurant after a group of juvenile females caused a fight to erupt inside the business. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, four teen females were arrested for alleged battery and mob action.

All four juveniles were booked at the Morgan County jail between approximately 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. yesterday. Lieutenant Sean Walker of the Jacksonville Police Department provides more information in regards to the incident.

“It was two 13 year old females and two 14 year old females. The situation stems from the females arguing with a group of other juveniles, and this has been ongoing. They just happened to see the other juveniles while inside a McDonald’s, and the females started arguing with them and, eventually, went after them and started attacking. All four participated. There were no injuries in this case.”



All four teenage females that were arrested have been released into the custody of their parents or guardians.