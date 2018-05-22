Four female juveniles arrested for alleged battery, mob action

Jacksonville Police arrested a handful of teenage juveniles for alleged battery and mob action last night.

According to reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police arrested four juveniles yesterday evening, who were booked at the county jail between 6:45 and approximately 7:15 p.m. According to police reports, all four juveniles were reportedly black females in their early teens, with two being aged 13 and the other two aged 14.

All four of the teenage juveniles were booked on alleged charges of battery and mob action. WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information regarding the alleged incident if and when it becomes available.