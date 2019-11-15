Four Fire Departments Respond to Home Fire in Waverly

An early morning fire in Waverly this morning was a total loss. Waverly Fire Chief Glen Brown says that multiple fire departments were on scene at 3:30 this morning and did not finishing extinguishing the fire until 6:30 in a home on Tremont Street. Waverly, Franklin, Loami, and New Berlin Fire Departments all responded to the call. Brown believes that the fire’s cause was an electrical problem and does not believe it to be suspicious. Brown said the occupant of the home along with his pets made it out of the home unharmed.

Brown says the three-bedroom home on Tremont Street was fully involved with flames coming through the roof in the middle section of the home when all the departments arrived. Brown says the origins of the fire in the home is unknown pending further investigation. WLDS will provide more information once it becomes available.