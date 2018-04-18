Four injured after two-vehicle crash on West Morton

Four people were hurt following a two-vehicle crash on West Morton yesterday afternoon.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, there were four individuals involved in the crash. They include 31-year old Ellen Hart and 44-year old Timothy Banks, both of the 400 block of Anna, as well as 72-year Otto Brown and 53-year old Sherrill Brown, both of Beardstown, all four of whom were taken to Passavant Area Hospital.

Authorities say that the accident occurred in the parking lot of, when Brown’s vehicle collided with Hart’s as it was attempting to exit the parking lot.

The status and seriousness of their respective injuries remains unavailable at this time.

Hart was cited for failing to yield.