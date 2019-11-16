Four Vehicle Crash in Missouri Injures Pittsfield Woman, Kills Hannibal Man

A Pittsfield woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash in Missouri that resulted in the death of a Hannibal resident.

The Herald-Whig in Quincy is reporting that the four-vehicle crash happened at 2:54 p.m. Thursday in Carroll County, Missouri about 130 miles west of Hannibal.

Accoriding to the Herald-Whig, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1992 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck driven by Bradley J. Griggs, 57, of Hannibal, was heading south on U.S. 24 near the city of Carrollton, Missouri, when the vehicle failed to slow for traffic in a construction zone.

The patrol said Griggs’ truck overtook and struck the rear of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Candice L. Smothers, 46, of Pittsfield, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Smothers’ car then struck a southbound 2016 Ram truck driven by Kyle D. Durham, 40, of Norborne, and the truck in turn collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Larry F. Strait, 74, of Warrensburg.

Griggs, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m. by Carroll County Chief Deputy Erik Dempsey.

Smothers, who was wearing a seat belt — as were the two other drivers — suffered moderate injuries and was taken by Carroll County EMS to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.