Fourth Suspect Wanted in String of Home Invasions Now In Custody

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 21 at 9:09am

The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a string of home invasions is now in custody.

28 year old Jordan Timothy Ray Gallup turned himself in to the Alton Police department last night. Gallup will be transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department where he will remain lodged at the Pike County Jail in lieu of a $300,000.00 bond.

Jacksonville Police arrested Tyler Runk, age 22, Friday night, and Edwin Powell, 26, was arrested yesterday afternoon.

And 26 year old Germarco Tate, turned himself into police at the Pike County Jail yesterday afternoon.

The four men were sought on three counts of home invasion stemming from burglaries committed in Morgan, Scott, Pike and Adams counties.

Several agencies took part in the arrests, including the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Jacksonville Police Department, the Jacksonville Police Special Response Team, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Runk was due in Pike County Court this morning for a first appearance.