Franklin Pre-K Screening Dates, Times & Locations

More Pre-K screening dates are being announced for schools in the four-county area.

Potential pre-kindergarten students in the Franklin School District will need to have their screenings done on March 22nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Franklin Christian Church, located at 111 Main Street in Franklin.

The Pre-K screenings are free of charge. The screenings are meant to provide a brief check of a child’s motor skills, basic concepts, and speech and language development.

The screenings, as well as parent information, help to determine whether or not students are eligible for the district’s pre-kindergarten program.

To schedule an appointment, contact the grade school office at 217-675-2334