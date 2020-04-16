Franklin Senior Receives 4-Year Scholarship To UIS

Senior Kacey Tillery of Franklin High School has received a substantial tuition scholarship to the University of Illinois-Springfield. Tillery has been admitted to the school for Fall 2020 and is receiving a $38,000 Capital Scholars Honors Program Deans Scholarship for tuition over 4 years. Tillery plans on majoring in accountancy.

The scholarship is awarded based on a 4.0 or above Grade Point Average and ACT score of between 27 and 29 or SAT scores of at least 1280. The scholarship is renewable over a 4-year period if the student maintains college GPA requirements of the scholarship. Tillery told UIS that she chose the school because it offers the same opportunities of a large university while being small enough to offer a supportive community to students. Tillery was active in volleyball, National Honor Society, student council, FFA, and 4-H among others while at Franklin High School.

The CAP Honors program only takes 100 new students per year that participate in special curriculum at UIS.

