Free Prostate Exams Coming to Springfield

Men will have a chance to get screened for one of their number one health risks next month in Springfield. The Regional Cancer Partnership in association with Memorial Medical Center will host free prostate cancer screenings on Wednesday, September 18th.

The screenings will be provided from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Simmons Cancer Institute located at 315 W. Carpenter Street in Springfield. The free screenings include a PSA blood test, physician-performed digital rectal exam and blood pressure readings.

The screenings are recommended for men from 55 to 69 years old who have no history of prostate cancer and are not under the routine care of urologist; men older than 40 if they have a family history of a father, brother or son diagnosed with cancer; and African American men over 40, who have twice the risk of dying from prostate cancer than men of any other race.

Registration is required. To schedule an appointment for a prostate cancer screening, call 217-788-3528. Registration opens on September 2nd.