Friends discusses potential impact of melting snow, additional precipitation on soil conditions

Heavy precipitation and freezing cold temperatures have created some unique conditions for farmers and producers in west central Illinois this winter.

With the substantial snowfall received back in mid-January, and even more rain and snow over the past several days, area producers are paying close attention to how this precipitation might affect the soil as it eventually melts away.

Among those who are watching this closely is Duane Friend, who works as an Educator for the University of Illinois Extension Office in Morgan County. Friend says that, with the weather we’ve been experiencing, there are a couple things taking place in west central Illinois.

“We have had quite a bit of precipitation, not only the big snow fall that we had, we’ve also had some rain here in recent days, but the other part that makes it more of a concern is that we still have some frost or frozen ground that’s still around. Because of that, even though some of those top few inches of soil may be thawed out a little bit, what happens is, when you start having run-off it’s easily able to erode those first few inches and it just takes that right on away. So what we end up with is these large gullies present in fields and bare areas, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be bare areas. Wherever there’s any type of concentrated flow, you’re going to have problems with that on partially-frozen ground,” explains Friend.

According to Friend, it can be very difficult to correct a gully once it’s been established, and that once that soil is gone, it is lost.