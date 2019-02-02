FTC & BBB Warn College Students of Fraud, Identity Theft

Young people are more susceptible to fraud according to a federal report. With many young people going back to college in the next few weeks, the Better Business Bureau and Federal Trade Commission are warning college students about identity theft.

According to a 2018 report by the FTC that collected over 1.4 million fraud reports in 2018 said that people lost across all ages $1.4 billion dollars, an increase of 38% from 2017. Last year, of those people who reported fraud and their age, 43% of people in their 20s reported a loss to that fraud, while people in their 70s only accounted for 15% of that number.

According to a report by WGEM the Better Business Bureau says one of the number one ways to becoming a victim of fraud as a college student is by securing mail and personal documents at home. Monitoring banks accounts and steering clear of insecure websites during online shopping are two other tips college students should take with them this Fall. Credit card fraud is up 24% so monitoring your credit report with free services can help deter any suspicious activity or keep one’s identity from being stolen.

To report a fraud complaint or identity theft visit ftc.gov/complaint.