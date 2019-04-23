Full-scale accident simulation analyzes emergency response capabilities of Morgan County agencies

A joint exercise will monitor emergency response in an accident scenario this week.

Several law enforcement and emergency management agencies throughout Morgan County, as well as one agency from Cass County, will gather Thursday at 3 pm as a simulated training scenario unfolds at the Jacksonville Municipal Airport.

The full-scale exercise will focus on decision making, coordination, and integration with other agencies during the simulated Mass Casualty Accident.

Morgan County emergency management coordinator Phil McCarty details the exercise.

“Passavant Hospital, Morgan County Emergency Management, and the responders from Morgan County and one agency from Cass County will be part of the full-scale exercise to properly assess our capabilities and continue our ongoing training. We hold these periodic exercises to enhance our capabilities to respond to these sort of low-frequency, high-impact events.”



McCarty describes how all the exercise participants have specifically designated roles.

“The exercise will start at 3pm. All the responders will be staged at Jacksonville City Hall to provide for better logistical portions of the exercise. As the exercise moves forward, responders will go ahead with response as they typically would in a real-life accident situation. We will use actors for patients to move through the exercise. We will also have some evaluators that are not part of the exercise that stand back and give us feedback and ideas to build on the things we do really well and move the process forward.”

McCarty explains all of the groups that will be participating in the simulated exercise.

“The agencies participating are the Jacksonville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, South Jacksonville Fire Department, Passavant Hospital, Memorial Physician Services, Springfield Clinic, Life Star Ambulance, Beardstown Ambulance, and the Chapin Area Rescue Squad. MacMurray College Homeland Security students will be participating as our actors. Everybody has different roles in the exercise. Some have more active roles, but as the exercise evolves people’s roles increase and decrease as we move through.”



The expected outcome of the exercise, which has undergone months of planning, will strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance response capabilities in Morgan County.