Full-scale scenario utilizes Passavant, various Morgan County emergency agencies for training

The full-scale mass casualty accident scenario training was initiated at 3 pm yesterday.

Passavant Area Hospital, Morgan County Emergency Management, and eight separate emergency agencies all collaborated to complete a full-scale exercise at the Municipal Airport.

The scenario required months of discrete preparation to complete the evaluation.

Emergency responders and law enforcement officials gathered in a simulated exercise to evaluate and monitor the capabilities and practices from all of the participating agencies.

A scenario was set up at the Jacksonville Municipal Airport for emergency personnel to conduct the simulation. Media at the early afternoon press briefing were presented with an early explanation of the scenario, being a multiple-vehicle accident involving a school bus.

The presence of passenger vehicles and the bus, along with groups of actors compiled from the MacMurray College Homeland Security degree program, sets a complete immersion. This allows participating emergency response personnel to improve both their own tactics and assemble in an inter-agency effort to prepare as civil servants for when any emergency forms.

Passavant Hospital Manager of Emergency Planning and Safety Elijah Logan spoke at the press briefing held yesterday afternoon in regards to the hospital’s role in the simulation.

“The hospital participated with the city and county agencies. We received patients to the emergency department, but only external to Passavant’s physical ED, as well as operating our command center with our leadership team to determine how we would best handle the specific influx of patients as part of the simulation. The whole point of the process is a low-stress learning environment just to find places where we can improve.”



Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills explained that the premise of the exercise was to get all the emergency personnel that were designated for evaluation to work together and safely.

“It’s not a test, it’s an evaluation. I believe all the departments realize what their capabilities are. We’re just trying to work together with this simulated incident, to realize not only when we need additional help from outside the community but also how to get that help and when the personnel need to make that contact to other agencies and communities.”



Beardstown Ambulance was originally going to be the only emergency representatives from Cass County, but withdrew after the death of Beardstown fireman Andrew Stock in a vehicular accident.