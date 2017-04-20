Further details regarding Monday arrest for alleged robbery

WLDS-WEAI News has received further details regarding a Monday arrest for alleged robbery.

According to authorities, on Monday at approximately 7 p.m., the Jacksonville Police Department received a report of a possible armed robbery in the 400 block of Park Street, near the Illinois College tennis courts.

The victim alleged that the suspect took several items of clothing from him using the threat of force. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officer with the Jacksonville Police Department were able to locate the suspect near the corner of West Morton and Westgate. After an investigation, 18-year old Klay Wood, of the 800 block of Sheerhan, was arrested for robbery.

Authorities were unavailable for comment at this time, though we hope to have further information as it becomes available.

Wood has since been released from the Morgan County jail on bond.