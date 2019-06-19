FY 19-20 budget now ready for Thursday vote

By Anthony Engle on June 19 at 8:24am

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees met yesterday to finalize budget estimates.

The Fiscal Year 2019-’20 budget will be voted on Thursday at a special board meeting.

Trustee Dick Samples explains the process that the Board will take to finalize budgets and appropriations for Fiscal Year 2019-2020.

“We’ve approved all the line items that need minor changes before the vote on Thursday, and we will likely move forward with setting appropriations at the July 2nd meeting.”



Samples also details a thing that very well could happen and upset village residents.

“It’s likely we’re going to need to raise the water rates. The village water and sewer department had a water rate study completed. I know it’s not a popular concept, and we are still only in preliminary stages of discussion.”



Village Treasurer Tiffanee Peters mentioned that appropriations would likely be set at a rate of five percent more than the budget totals. The meeting on Thursday will begin at 7 pm.