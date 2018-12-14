Gail Noll appointed as At-Large Circuit Judge in Seventh Judicial Circuit

An Illinois College alum and sister of Morgan County State’s Attorney is being appointed as one of the newest judges to join the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

It was announced on Friday that Gail L. Noll, older sister to Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll, is being appointed by Justice Rita B. Garman and the Illinois Supreme Court as an At-Large Circuit Judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

With her appointment, Noll fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Leslie J. Graves on December 2nd of this year. Noll will remain in her position as At-Large Circuit Judge for nearly two years, starting on January 7th, 2019 and concluding on December 7th, 2020, when that vacancy will be filled by the winner of the general election in November 2020.

Justice Garman recommended the appointment to the full Court following a review of applicants by a seven person screening committee consisting of four non-lawyers and three lawyers who reside in the Seventh Judicial Circuit. The non-lawyer members of the committee were Michael Aiello, Jennifer Gill, Douglas E. King, and Catie Sheehan, all of Springfield. The lawyer members of the committee were Jennifer Hammer, Jeffery Wilday, and Peggy Ryan, all of Springfield.

Ms. Noll has an extensive and impressive background in law, having worked at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois since 2011, serving as Assistant U.S. Attorney and Civil Chief. Noll also previously spent six years as a law clerk for the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, as well as six years as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. More locally, Noll has served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ms. Noll earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois College and her Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law.

The Seventh Judicial Circuit encompasses six counties, including: Morgan, Greene, Scott, Sangamon, Macoupin and Jersey.