The Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments are currently in the process of battling a garage fire in the 300 block of East College Street. The fire did not spread to the home, which is adjacent to the garage that was on fire but is not directly connected. Jacksonville Police are currently redirecting traffic away from the scene and towards South East Street and West College Avenue, as well as towards East College Avenue east of Clay Street.
Garage fire on East College Avenue
By Anthony Engle on September 6 at 1:52pm