Gary Scott Chosen As Helen Baldwin Award Recipient

One of WLDS/WEAI’s own was honored with a prestigious service award by the United Way over the weekend. Gary Scott was selected as this year’s Helen Baldwin Award recipient from Prairieland United Way. The award was established in 1994 to honor Baldwin, a long time Jacksonville community supporter and public servant. Karen Walker President of Prairieland United Way says Scott was chosen for his many years of dedicated work for the community and for United Way. “He’s always been a strong supporter. He not only is great about running an employee campaign. I believe for several years now that he’s had 100% employee participation, which is fantastic. It shows a true leader in supporting our work to help make that happen. He not only did that, but we had our first ever ‘Price Is United’ event this year and he was our MC for that and just did a fantastic job. Anyone that was able to attend, Gary just made it come to life, and along with our campaign chairs – they really had a good time with it.”

Walker says that Scott has helped the United Way through a budget impasse, helped promote kick off to campaigns and meetings over the years, has served as a previous campaign chair alongside his wife Debbie, as well as serving on the allocation board.

Nicole Meyer, one of this year’s campaign chairs along with her husband David, says that the decision was made unanimously by the board. “One of the main reasons they chose Gary was for his past experience of being a chair along with his wife, a board member, and also the crazy amount of free advertising we’ve gotten by letting [David and I] be on the air. I guess he did a pretty good job this year as MC for the ‘Price Is United’ event.”

Scott said he was truly honored and surprised by the award presented to him by the Meyers yesterday at his home. “First of all, my wife and I are past co-chairs. She has been involved with the United Way as much as I have. The name on this award means so much to me. Helen Baldwin is such a tremendous person in this community. I don’t really think I’m deserving of it, but I’m flattered by it. David and Nicole did an outstanding job this year against some trying circumstances of putting this year’s campaign together and making the goal.”

Prairieland United Way will be airing videos and several announcements about their annual meeting over the next few weeks as they adapt to the current situation. The award is usually announced during the annual meeting dinner that wraps up the previous year’s campaign. The dinner had to be canceled this year due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Vignettes and videos about upcoming announcements and events will be forthcoming. The announcements will be posted to their Facebook page beginning in May. Stay tuned to WLDS/WEAI for more information in the coming days.