Gas Prices Continue to Drop For Holiday Travel

Holiday drivers will continue to see a slight drop at the fuel pump for travels throughout the week. On Monday, AAA reported that an average cost of a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.55, a two cent drop from two weeks ago. Locally, in Jacksonville the price of a gallon of gas is $2.57 on average, a 4 cent drop from two weeks ago.

AAA says that decreasing demand for gas around the country and soaring stocks are driving the drop in gas prices around the country. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports show gasoline demand at its lowest rate since mid-February and the highest stock levels since this summer. Monday’s national average is 18 cents more expensive than the same time last year. The Midwest as a whole saw mostly a drop in gas prices as regional stocks have continued to increase since the beginning of November. Currently, Springfield sits at $2.48 in the region’s average gas prices.

The EIA information projects the prices to continue to drop once colder weather rolls in near the end of the month as drivers are expected to cease travel activities after the holidays.