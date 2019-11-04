Gas Prices Drop Due To Trade Deal, Increased Domestic Production

A gallon of gas in Jacksonville is well below the national average this week as nationwide oil and gas demand is up. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.60. Today’s average is six cents cheaper than last month and sixteen cents cheaper than last year at this time. Currently, in Jacksonville the average cost of a gallon of Unleaded fuel is $2.42 in a survey of 15 separate locations. Jacksonville’s price beats the average cost in Springfield, which stands at $2.51 today.

Part of the flux in gas prices is total domestic crude oil production is up by nearly 5.7 million barrels. Prices can also be explained by the announcement of U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the U.S. And China had completed the first phase of their trade negotiations, with a possible deal being signed by the middle of the month. If U.S. And Chinese tensions continue to subside, prices may continue to slide at the pump, according to AAA. Illinois had been experiencing a drop in gas purchases since the passage of increasing the statewide gas tax back in May.