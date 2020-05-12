Gas Prices Rise By Nearly 30 Cents in Jacksonville Over the Last Week

Gas prices in the region continue to rise as more people begin to travel. Jacksonville residents saw a 30 cent jump at some places around town this week.

Prices for a gallon of gas in Jacksonville were on average $1.68 per gallon last week. Gas prices in the region now sit at $1.94 on average, with 11 of 15 filling stations reporting a $1.99 per gallon cost. The national gas price average is six cents more expensive on the week at $1.84. However, it’s still 3 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.02 per gallon cheaper than a year ago. Regardless of the national increase, 40 states still have averages of $2.00 or less per gallon. Jacksonville’s average is now cheaper than Springfield’s average of $1.96 per gallon, whose price jumped 34 cents this week.

The Energy Information Administration’s latest data report showed that demand for gas increased by 800,000 barrels to 6.7 million barrels per day last week, which is 3.2 million barrels less than last year at this time. Gas demand is expected to continue to increase as stay-at-home orders continue to relax or are lifted in nearby states. With the increase in demand, gas prices are expected to continue to climb.