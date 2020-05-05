Gas Prices Rise In Region As Stay-At-Home Orders Relax

After seeing a drop in prices last week, Jacksonville residents saw a near-twenty cent surge for a gallon of gas at the pumps this week. Residents were paying an average of $1.53 around town last week. Today, they are paying an average of $1.68 with the majority of stations sitting at a $1.69. The national average is only up a penny from last week to $1.78, which is 16 cents less than a month ago and $1.11 cheaper than last year at this time.

Springfield’s gas prices are still six cents cheaper than Jacksonville at $1.62, nearly unchanged from last week.

AAA says that as some states begin to reopen businesses, there will likely be an increase in travel and gasoline demand. They say pump prices will also follow suit. U.S. gasoline demand still is sitting below 6 million barrels per day. Pump price fluctuation will continue across the country in coming weeks, especially as more states re-open and motorists begin driving more.