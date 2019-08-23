Gas Prices Still Trending Lower Than Average Despite New Gas Tax

Illinois drivers are getting ready to wrap up their summer vacations. Labor Day is usually the final hurrah for summer activities, as school and Fall weather buckle people down for the remainder of the year. AAA says that gas prices are surprisingly going to be at their lowest in 2-3 years.

AAA tracks gas prices daily on their website gasprices.AAA.com. Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA says that the market is right this year to keep prices low for holiday drivers.

“Lower gas prices are really being driven primarily by the strong U.S. oil production rate. We are seeing a lot gas being produced, both in terms of more oil being extracted, especially domestically, and then refineries running at capacity and turning that into usable gasoline. So we are seeing that supply outpacing demand right now, and as we head into the fall with the end of the peak summer driving season, we will continue to see demand dip as we head throughout the rest of the year. And barring some currently unforeseen circumstances, that dynamic should continue throughout the rest of the year. And if it does we will continue to see these year over year lower prices heading into the holiday season.”

Jarmusz describes projected local gas prices for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

“Even here in Illinois, where we’ve recently seen an increase in the gas tax at the state level and even at the local level in some areas, we are still seeing prices that are below where they were at this time last year. Here in the greater Springfield area, we are looking at prices today of about $2.62 for regular unleaded, and that’s down from $2.75 from this time last year. So even with that gas tax increase, we are still seeing the lower prices, compared to what they were at this time last year.”

Jarmusz says that AAA continuously monitors the gas prices all over the country to give drivers the most up-to-date information on fluctuation in gas prices.

“We survey 130,000 stations on a daily basis, based on credit card swipes and direct feed from the OPUS service, and that gives us a really broad sampling of what prices are actually at at the pumps where people are purchasing, and we are able to see those fluctuations both in terms of timeline, what they were compared to yesterday, last week, last month, last year. And also comparisons geographically through the country.”

As of Thursday, in Jacksonville the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.57.